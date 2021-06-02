DXVK-NVAPI 0.3 Released For Being Able To Expose More Of NVIDIA's Public API Within Steam Play
A new release is now available of DXVK-NVAPI, the currently separate portion from DXVK that provides an experimental implementation of NVIDIA's NVAPI for Direct3D 11 games using this public NVIDIA driver API.

NVAPI is NVIDIA's API for offering publicly accessible SDK interfaces around NVIDIA GPU topology, driver management, frame rendering control, GPU overclocking, and a variety of other interfaces not available under other industry standard APIs or for other NVIDIA-specific feature controls. Some Direct3D games make use of NVAPI for NVIDIA features and thus DXVK-NVAPI is about supporting the API with DXVK to properly handle those games and features running within Valve's Steam Play.

So far DXVK-NVAPI exposes some features that can help some NVIDIA-optimized games with better performance by up to a percent or two while also providing more detailed topology / system information through the NVIDIA API. DXVK-NVAPI though is just for interfacing with the NVIDIA driver API and doesn't support any conversions to any other graphics driver vendor interfaces or the like.

DXVK-NVAPI 0.3 updates the NVAPI header files against their state in the NVIDIA 465 driver series and also adds more supported methods for querying GPU system information.

DXVK-NVAPI 0.3 can be downloaded from GitHub. DXVK-NVAPI will likely be of increased importance with new Steam Play features coming around such as DLSS for Steam Play.
