DXVK 1.2 Released With Support For Direct3D 11 Vendor-Specific Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 13 May 2019 at 03:17 PM EDT.
Just two weeks after the corrected DXVK 1.1 re-release debuted and DXVK 1.2 is now available.

Philip Rebohle continues working on new features for this Direct3D 11 over Vulkan translation layer that's used by the likes of Wine and most notable Valve's Steam Play / Proton.

DXVK 1.2 tweaks how command buffer submission is done, which is now punted off to a separate thread and may help improve the performance in CPU-bound scenarios. Command buffers are also being submitted more frequently now as well to avoid stalls.

DXVK 1.2 also now adds the concept of Direct3D 11 extensions or unofficial bits that on Windows are supplied by driver/vendor-libraries as unofficial D3D11 elements. An initial benefactor of this work is the experimental DXVK-AGS implementation.

Rounding out DXVK 1.2 are other CPU overhead reduction optimizations and various other fixes. More details on GitHub.
