Cinnamon 4.0 Desktop Update Begins Rolling Out As A Tasty Update
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 8 November 2018 at 07:06 AM EST. 3 Comments
DESKTOP --
Linux Mint's Cinnamon desktop environment derived from GNOME/GTK components has tagged its v4.0.0 release in source and is already beginning to appear in distribution repositories from the likes of Manjaro.

Cinnamon 4.0 has been working on a number of performance improvements as the overarching theme of this release, various under-the-hood refinements to improve its graphics pipeline, panel layout refinements for a more "modern" look, Nemo 4.0 file manager is much faster, reduced system memory consumption, various applet enhancements, and a wide range of other changes.

The official Cinnamon 4.0 release announcement has yet to hit the wire but if packages aren't yet available on your distro of choice all of the source components can always be built from GitHub.

If there's interest in some new cross-desktop Linux benchmarks, let me know your requests via the forums.
3 Comments
