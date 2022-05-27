Microsoft Ships Big Update To Their CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution

CBL-Mariner 2.0.20220527 was released on Friday as the newest version of their in-house Linux distribution. This updated monthly-ish update to CBL-Mariner 2.0 includes adding new packages like quota and sdbus-cpp to the base package set while also restoring some like Gzip and sed into the base container image. There are also various package updates as part of this new version.
CBL-Mariner 2.0.20220527 also has various kernel configuration changes -- including an effort to improve the boot time. Systemd is also now properly building in its release mode for CBL-Mariner 2.0 as well as using more hardening options.
CBL-Mariner 2.0.20220527 also has many fixes and security updates, package size reduction improvements, and other updates.
CBL-Mariner continues to be assembled from an interesting mix of sources for powering various elements of Microsoft Azure, various edge products, and other services at the Redmond company.
This is quite a big update to CBL-Mariner 2.0 compared to most of Microsoft's monthly updates to their Linux distribution. The full list of changes for this latest CBL-Mariner refresh can be found over on GitHub. From the CBL-Mariner readme page are links to the CBL-Mariner 1.0 and 2.0 ISOs.