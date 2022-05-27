Microsoft Ships Big Update To Their CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 5 June 2022 at 05:19 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT --
Last month Microsoft published their first production release of CBL-Mariner 2.0 as an updated version of their in-house Linux distribution used for a variety of purposes from Windows Subsystem for Linux to Azure. This week Microsoft released a rather hefty stable update to their CBL-Mariner 2.0 distribution.

CBL-Mariner 2.0.20220527 was released on Friday as the newest version of their in-house Linux distribution. This updated monthly-ish update to CBL-Mariner 2.0 includes adding new packages like quota and sdbus-cpp to the base package set while also restoring some like Gzip and sed into the base container image. There are also various package updates as part of this new version.

CBL-Mariner 2.0.20220527 also has various kernel configuration changes -- including an effort to improve the boot time. Systemd is also now properly building in its release mode for CBL-Mariner 2.0 as well as using more hardening options.

CBL-Mariner 2.0.20220527 also has many fixes and security updates, package size reduction improvements, and other updates.


CBL-Mariner continues to be assembled from an interesting mix of sources for powering various elements of Microsoft Azure, various edge products, and other services at the Redmond company.


This is quite a big update to CBL-Mariner 2.0 compared to most of Microsoft's monthly updates to their Linux distribution. The full list of changes for this latest CBL-Mariner refresh can be found over on GitHub. From the CBL-Mariner readme page are links to the CBL-Mariner 1.0 and 2.0 ISOs.
Add A Comment
Related News
Microsoft Trims Hyper-V Boot Time By Minutes For Big Azure VMs With Linux 5.19
Microsoft Lands VA-API To Direct3D 12 H.264 Video Encode/Decode In Mesa
Microsoft's Newest Linux Driver Contribution Is Enabling MANA RDMA
Microsoft Issues First Production Release Of Its CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution
Microsoft 3D Movie Maker Released As Open-Source
Microsoft Joins The Open 3D Foundation For Advancing Open-Source 3D Development
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Questions New "HTE" Subsystem Looking To Land In Linux 5.19
Arch Linux Hits Top Linux Spot Over Ubuntu In May's Steam Survey
Distrobox 1.3 Released For Quickly & Easily Firing Up Different Distros On Your System
PulseAudio 16.0 Released With A Variety Of Improvements
Arch Linux's Archinstall 2.5 Released With FIDO2 Support, Other Improvements
Numerous "MM" Improvements Land In Linux 5.19
System76 & HP Formally Launch The HP Dev One AMD Ryzen Laptop With Pop!_OS Linux
Firefox 101 Released With Few Notable Changes