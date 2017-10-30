AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization Patches Updated For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 6 November 2017 at 03:29 PM EST. 1 Comment
AMD --
AMD Linux developers today sent out the latest revision to their big set of patches adding in support for Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) to the Linux kernel.

Landing with the Linux 4.14 kernel that will be released next weekend is AMD Secure Memory Encryption support for use with new EPYC processors and the related AMD Secure Processor support. Building off that is Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) that allows for virtual machines to have their memory encrypted and secured in a way that only the guest itself can access the unencrypted data. Each VM backed by SEV on the AMD EPYC servers has its own unique encryption key and ties into the AMD Secure Processor.

AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization has a lot of potential for better securing public clouds and other practical use-cases for better safeguarding VMs. Today the eighth version of the SEV patches were published for the Linux kernel.

More details on this work can be found via the kernel patch series and AMD's SEV whitepaper.


With the Linux 4.15 kernel merge window opening next week, unfortunately it's looking quite tight for getting SEV into Linux 4.15, but we'll see for sure soon enough. SEV support also requires patches against QEMU too, so long story short it will likely be a few months still before this SEV support begins appearing prominently on AMD EPYC servers -- especially for the enterprise distributions.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
Monero/XMR Mining On Threadripper With Multi-Channel Memory
Linux 4.15 Will Have A Scheduler Change To Benefit AMD EPYC
AMDKFD For Linux 4.15 Adding Usermode Events, Dropping Radeon DRM Support
Running Some Fresh GCC 8.0 Compiler Benchmarks On AMD EPYC With "znver1"
AMDGPU-PRO 17.40 Linux Hybrid Driver Promoted To Stable
New AMDGPU DC Patches Published, More Work Towards FreeSync
Popular News
The Most Interesting Features Of The Linux 4.14 Kernel
Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%
WireGuard Could Soon Be On Its Way To The Linux Kernel
ReactOS 0.4.7-RC1 Is The Latest As "Open-Source Windows"
Wine Will Be Working On "VKD3D" As A Direct3D 12 To Vulkan Library
Linux 4.15 Will Have A Scheduler Change To Benefit AMD EPYC