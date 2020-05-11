AMD Relaunches GPUOpen For Open-Source Game Development Resources

AMD announced this morning the relaunch of GPUOpen, the company's effort on providing open-source development resources primarily for game developers in making use of various Radeon GPU technologies and other open standards across Windows and Linux.
AMD is marking the relaunch with "releasing new GPUOpen tools and technologies every day this week." Announced for Monday is an expansion of FidelityFX as their open-source toolkit for high quality post-process game effects. There is now support for screen space reflections, ambient occlusion, HDR mapper, and a downsampler as part of FidelityFX.
More details on the GPUOpen relaunch via this AMD blog post. Head on over to GPUOpen.com for their new and improved open-source game / content creation development portal.
6 Comments