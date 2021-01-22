Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan vs. RadeonSI OpenGL Performance As Of January 2021
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 22 January 2021. Page 1 of 5. 6 Comments

With the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation within Mesa on a nice upward trajectory with most recently now having the backing of a Valve contract developer and a focus on getting the backlog of patches to this Gallium3D code upstreamed, here are some fresh benchmarks looking at where the performance currently stands when using Zink atop the RADV Vulkan driver compared to using the native RadeonSI driver with this round of testing from a Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card.

Zink earlier this month achieved OpenGL 4.1 on mainline and then yesterday saw OpenGL 4.2 exposed. Given the flurry of Zink work by multiple developers in recent weeks, Phoronix readers have been curious to see some fresh benchmarks of this generic OpenGL implementation built atop the Vulkan API and Mesa doing much of the heavy lifting.

This latest round of Zink testing was done on a System76 Thelio Major system with Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card. Mesa 21.1-devel as of this morning was used for testing both the RadeonSI native OpenGL driver and the Zink code atop RADV. The Oibaf PPA was used for simplicity in obtaining the build atop the Pop OS / Ubuntu 20.10 base.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite various OpenGL benchmarks were carried out.


Related Articles
Mesa 21.0-devel RADV vs. AMDVLK 2021.Q1.1 Vulkan Driver Performance
Intel Xe Graphics Are Looking Great On Linux 5.11 With Nice Performance Uplift
A Preliminary Look At Radeon RX 6800 XT Windows Performance vs. Open-Source Linux Drivers
Radeon RX 6800 Series Performance Comes Out Even Faster With Newest Linux Code
Intel's Graphics Driver Now Sharing ~60% Codebase Between Windows/Linux, 90~100% The Performance
NVIDIA GeForce vs. AMD Radeon Vulkan Neural Network Performance With NCNN
Trending Linux News
Red Hat Announces No-Cost RHEL For Small Production Environments
WireGuard Is Now Available For pfSense
GNOME 40 Will Now Handle XWayland On-Demand By Default
PulseAudio Lands Much Better Support For FreeBSD - Audio Now Plays Correctly
Vulkan Wayland Compositors Are Nearing Reality
Chrome 88 Released With Security Fixes, Adobe Flash Removed
Initial Patches Posted For Bringing Up The Linux Kernel On Apple Silicon M1 Hardware
2021 Could Be The Year That AMD Radeon Graphics Can Hot Unplug Gracefully On Linux