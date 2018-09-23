Ethereum Crypto Mining Performance Benchmarks On The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Over the past few days since receiving the RTX 2080 Ti "Turing" graphics card I have been running many different Linux benchmarks on this card, but one area I hadn't explored until having the time this weekend was to checkout the cryptocurrency mining potential, which I tried out with the CUDA support in Ethereum's Ethminer.

Many Phoronix readers have been requesting some crypto mining benchmarks with this new high-end NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, so for this round of testing I went ahead and ran some Ethereum bencharks. Ethminer was used since there's the test profile on OpenBenchmarking.org for use with the Phoronix Test Suite. Some users have suggested other cryptocurrencies, but for the ones mentioned have yet to find any suitable benchmarks that meet my requirements around automation, reproducibility, etc. If there are any other suitable candidates, feel free to contact me or post in the forums and I'll investigate for some future rounds of benchmarking.

For this Ethereum Ethminer performance the GeForce GTX 680, GTX 780 Ti, GTX 980 Ti, GTX 1070 Ti, GTX 1080 Ti, and RTX 2080 Ti were tested based on the high-end NVIDIA cards for testing that were within my possession. Some have expressed being upset that I haven't included any GeForce RTX 2080 (non-Ti) benchmarks, but I simply haven't received any RTX 2080 from NVIDIA or any AIB partners... Hopefully that changes, but I simply don't have that hardware right now.

As far as Radeon testing with Ethminer, the new ROCm 1.9 release was failing to run with the OpenCL support in Ethminer. ROCm 1.9 with its OpenCL support seems a bit buggy as was also seen out of the Friday OpenCL/compute benchmarks of various GPUs.