Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

The Radeon RX 6600 XT was announced at the end of July as AMD's newest RDNA2 graphics card and is optimized for a performant 1080p gaming experience. For those wondering about its performance, this morning the embargo lifts to be able to talk about its performance. Here are the first Linux gaming benchmarks of the Radeon RX 6600 XT against a wide assortment of other AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards.

The Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is designed around delivering a high refresh rate 1080p gaming experience. This RDNA2 graphics card features 32 compute units, a 2359MHz game clock, 32MB infinity cache, and 8GB of GDDR6 video memory.

The Radeon RX 6600 XT has a 160 Watt TDP and thus requires a single external 8-pin PCIe power connection. AMD's marketing material in presenting this graphics card puts it at 2.5x the performance of the popular GeForce GTX 1060 and 1.4~1.7x the performance of the prior generation Radeon RX 5600 XT / RX 5700 graphics cards.

Given today's graphics card climate, the Radeon RX 6600 XT has a retail price starting out at $379 USD. The graphics card I've been using for my pre-release benchmarking is the ASRock Phantom Gaming RX 6600 XT.