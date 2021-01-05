Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 Released For Open-Source, Cross-Platform Automated Benchmarking
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 5 January 2021. Page 1 of 1. 1 Comment

Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 is available today as the latest quarterly (Q1-2021) feature update to our open-source automated benchmarking framework for Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows, and BSD platforms.

There are numerous improvements to find with Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 following last quarter's big Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 release with updated OpenBenchmarking.org. Some of the key highlights for this Q1 feature release include:

- Improved tracking of per-test run-times and in turn more accurate estimation of test run-time requirements.

- The Phoromatic server web user interface should be much faster / more responsive due to database optimizations.

- Improved support for macOS 11.0 "Big Sur" as well as improved Apple Silicon / M1 hardware support, including greater sensor support and other capabilities.

- Support for reporting broken test download mirrors to OpenBenchmarking.org so test profiles can be more timely updated in case of problems with external download mirrors.

- Updated external dependencies and other support improvements for the BSDs, at least for the likes of FreeBSD, DragonFlyBSD, OpenBSD, and NetBSD.

- Full PHP 8.0 compatibility is in place after a few PHP8 compatibility issues crept into the prior release.

- Various Phodevi software/hardware detection improvements for various ARM platforms, upcoming x86_64 hardware, and other ongoing additions in keeping up with the latest Linux interfaces for exposing different software/hardware information. There is also now a Turbostat module for the Phoronix Test Suite too for automatically providing turbostat dumps with each test run for analysis purposes.

- Various other minor fixes and improvements.

On the OpenBenchmarking.org side there are a number of minor enhancements over the big overhaul to OpenBenchmarking.org that debuted last quarter. Next month will mark ten years since OpenBenchmarking.org was officially unveiled as the successor to Phoronix Global alongside the Phoronix Test Suite 3.0 release. The latest test profile (benchmark) updates and additions can be seen via openbenchmarking.org/changes for Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 and prior versions.

Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 overall should be a solid, incremental update to Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 that is ready for use in production environments for your automated testing and benchmarking needs.

Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 can be downloaded from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com and GitHub. The Phoronix Test Suite Docker image has also been updated for v10.2.

If you enjoyed this article consider joining Phoronix Premium to view this site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits. PayPal tips are also graciously accepted. Thanks for your support.


Related Articles
AMD Performance On Linux 5.11 Remains Mixed Due To Schedutil With Frequency Invariance
Testing The Intel "Workload Hints" Capability Of Linux 5.11
Linux 5.11 Is Heavy On New Features, Improvements For 2021
Linux 5.11 Is Regressing Hard For AMD Performance With Schedutil
AMD AOCC 2.3 Squeezing Out Extra Performance For EPYC Over GCC 10, Clang 11
AMD Zen 3 Performance With The Initial "znver3" GCC Compiler Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Trending Linux News
Linus Torvalds On The Importance Of ECC RAM, Calls Out Intel's "Bad Policies" Over ECC
ReactOS Has Been Steadily Improving As An Open-Source Windows Implementation
Valve's Steam Data For December Points To A Huge Dip For Linux Gaming Marketshare
Linux 5.11 Gets New Framework To Help Avoid Burning Your Skin On Hot Devices
The Linux Kernel Made Terrific Strides In 2020
11 Features That Didn't Make It In 2020 For Linux 5.11
Linux No-Copy Bvec Patches Revved For The New Year As Another I/O Optimization
Valve Revises Steam's December 2020 Linux Marketshare To 0.74%