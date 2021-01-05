Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 is available today as the latest quarterly (Q1-2021) feature update to our open-source automated benchmarking framework for Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows, and BSD platforms.

There are numerous improvements to find with Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 following last quarter's big Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 release with updated OpenBenchmarking.org. Some of the key highlights for this Q1 feature release include:

- Improved tracking of per-test run-times and in turn more accurate estimation of test run-time requirements.

- The Phoromatic server web user interface should be much faster / more responsive due to database optimizations.

- Improved support for macOS 11.0 "Big Sur" as well as improved Apple Silicon / M1 hardware support, including greater sensor support and other capabilities.

- Support for reporting broken test download mirrors to OpenBenchmarking.org so test profiles can be more timely updated in case of problems with external download mirrors.

- Updated external dependencies and other support improvements for the BSDs, at least for the likes of FreeBSD, DragonFlyBSD, OpenBSD, and NetBSD.

- Full PHP 8.0 compatibility is in place after a few PHP8 compatibility issues crept into the prior release.

- Various Phodevi software/hardware detection improvements for various ARM platforms, upcoming x86_64 hardware, and other ongoing additions in keeping up with the latest Linux interfaces for exposing different software/hardware information. There is also now a Turbostat module for the Phoronix Test Suite too for automatically providing turbostat dumps with each test run for analysis purposes.

- Various other minor fixes and improvements.

On the OpenBenchmarking.org side there are a number of minor enhancements over the big overhaul to OpenBenchmarking.org that debuted last quarter. Next month will mark ten years since OpenBenchmarking.org was officially unveiled as the successor to Phoronix Global alongside the Phoronix Test Suite 3.0 release. The latest test profile (benchmark) updates and additions can be seen via openbenchmarking.org/changes for Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 and prior versions.

Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 overall should be a solid, incremental update to Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 that is ready for use in production environments for your automated testing and benchmarking needs.

Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 can be downloaded from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com and GitHub. The Phoronix Test Suite Docker image has also been updated for v10.2.