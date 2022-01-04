Intel Announces New Alder Lake CPUs, Alchemist Graphics Update
Written by Michael Larabel in Processors on 4 January 2022. Page 1 of 3. 12 Comments

Intel is using CES 2022 to announce the 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors led by the H-series processors, new 35-Watt and 65-Watt 12th Gen Core desktop CPUs, an updated Intel Evo specification, and an update on their DG2/Alchemist discrete graphics efforts.

Intel's new 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors are said to be up to 40% faster than prior generation Intel mobile processors.

Intel's new flagship mobile processor is the COre i9 12900HK that offers up to 5GHz frequencies, 14 cores / 20 thread design, and up to 28% faster gaming performance. Intel is reporting as much as 43% higher performance in 3D rendering applications over prior generation H-series processors.

12th Gen Intel Core H-series systems are expected to start shipping in February. More than 100 designs using Alder Lake H-series processors are expected to come to market this year.

Intel does claim that the Core i9 12900HK delivers not only better power-performance than the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX but even ahead of Apple's M1 Max SoC.

Intel also announced their 12th Gen Core P-series thin/light laptop SKU stack.

And the U-series parts as well...


Related Articles
AMD CES 2022 Keynote Showcases Next-Gen Products
Intel i9-12900K Alder Lake Linux Performance In Different P/E Core Configurations
AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U Linux Performance
AMD Threadripper 3970X Performance On Linux After Two Years
AMD Announces Milan-X 3D V-Cache CPUs, Azure Prepares For Great Upgrade
Intel Core i9 12900K "Alder Lake" AVX-512 On Linux
Trending Linux News
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
Astounding Progress Made In Porting Wine To Haiku For Running Windows Software
Steam On Linux Ended 2021 At 1.11% Marketshare
Hypocrite Commits, Rust RFC & FUTEX2 Were Among Popular Kernel Topics In 2021
LLVM Enjoyed Record Growth In 2021, Many Exciting Compiler Advancements
KDE Gets A 2022 Roadmap - Plasma Wayland To Shine, Updated Breeze Icons
Canonical Hiring For An Ubuntu Linux Desktop Gaming Product Manager
Joshua Strobl Steps Down From The Solus Project