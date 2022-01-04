Intel Announces New Alder Lake CPUs, Alchemist Graphics Update

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

Intel is using CES 2022 to announce the 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors led by the H-series processors, new 35-Watt and 65-Watt 12th Gen Core desktop CPUs, an updated Intel Evo specification, and an update on their DG2/Alchemist discrete graphics efforts.

Intel's new 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors are said to be up to 40% faster than prior generation Intel mobile processors.

Intel's new flagship mobile processor is the COre i9 12900HK that offers up to 5GHz frequencies, 14 cores / 20 thread design, and up to 28% faster gaming performance. Intel is reporting as much as 43% higher performance in 3D rendering applications over prior generation H-series processors.

12th Gen Intel Core H-series systems are expected to start shipping in February. More than 100 designs using Alder Lake H-series processors are expected to come to market this year.

Intel does claim that the Core i9 12900HK delivers not only better power-performance than the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX but even ahead of Apple's M1 Max SoC.

Intel also announced their 12th Gen Core P-series thin/light laptop SKU stack.

And the U-series parts as well...