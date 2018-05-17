A Closer Look At The GCC 8 Compiler Performance On Intel Skylake
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 17 May 2018. Page 1 of 2. 4 Comments

In continuing with our recent benchmarks of the brand new GCC 8.1 compiler, here are more tests while using an Intel Skylake CPU and testing with -O2, -O3, and -O3 -march=native optimization levels while comparing the resulting binary performance of GCC 8.1 and GCC 7.3.

This round of benchmarking was done with an Intel Xeon E3-1280 v5, which is a Skylake processor but only has AVX2 and not AVX-512 support. There's been some speculation that part of the Skylake performance benefit from GCC 8 is due to AVX-512 changes, besides the Skylake scheduler model also having been improved. So these Xeon E3-1280 v5 tests should be interesting for this quad-core / eight thread CPU that tops out at 4.0GHz.

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS was running on this test system with the Linux 4.15 kernel and GCC 7.3.0 and GCC 8.1.0 being built from source in the same manner. During testing on each compiler were runs when the benchmark binaries were generated with CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS of "-O2", "-O3", and then "-O3 -march=native" for seeing how these different levels of optimizations compare between GCC 7 and GCC 8. All of these compiler benchmarks were carried out in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.

First up was the HMMer test where we see when using the common -O2 optimization level that is generally used by most Linux distribution packages there was virtually no change in performance, but when using -O3 and -O3 -march=native is where there is a significant improvement in performance with GCC 8.1.0.

With SciMark2 the greater optimizations obviously help out, but there wasn't much of a difference on this Xeon E3-1280 v5 system between GCC 7.3 and GCC 8.1 for these micro-benchmarks.

In the Dense LU matrix factorization sub-test, GCC 8.1 actually was lower across the board.

In some of the GraphicsMagick image processing tasks, using the microarchitecture optimizations for Skylake actually hurt the performance with GCC 8 compared to last year's GCC 7 compiler.


4 Comments

Related Articles
GCC 8.1 vs. GCC 7.3 Compiler Benchmarks On Five AMD/Intel Linux Systems
Linux 4.17 Offers Some Promising Power-Savings Improvements
The Many Great Features & Changes Coming For The Linux 4.17 Kernel
Linux 4.4 To 4.16 Kernel Benchmarks With AMD Ryzen Threadripper
Linux 3.17 To Linux 4.16 Kernel Benchmarks On Intel Gulftown & Haswell Hardware
Trending Linux News
DXVK 0.51 Brings Fixes & Asynchronous Pipeline Compilation Support
AMD Publishes Open-Source Driver Support For Vega 20
Ubuntu Studio 18.10 To Offer A KDE Plasma Desktop Option
KDE Plasma Developers Collaborating With Sway On Wayland Support
Ubuntu 18.10 Planning For GS Connect, Allowing Phone Integration With The Desktop