For those weighing whether to pursue the full eight memory channel configuration for the new Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series or starting out with just four or six memory modules, here are some reference benchmarks across four, six, and eight memory channels with the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX 24-core processor while running Ubuntu Linux.

As some complementary benchmarks to my AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX Linux review from earlier this month on the DIY launch-day, here are benchmarks of the 5965WX across four, six, and eight memory channels. This is namely for reference purposes and those that may need some additional leverage with your boss or spouse if trying to justify the cost for eight memory DIMMs for the new Zen 3 Threadripper processors. The Threadripper PRO 5000 series processors support up to eight memory channels and for most intensive workloads there are nice gains to enjoy out of fully utilizing all of the memory channels.

For my Threadripper PRO 5965WX testing I have been using CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 16GB DDR4-3200 modules. Four packs of the Corsair CMK32GX4M2E3200C16 memory yielding 128GB of DDR4-3200 memory for $380 USD at current pricing... At least DDR4 memory prices have dropped in recent prices so 8 x 16GB DDR4-3200 can be had for less than $400 USD, but the Threadripper PRO 5965WX will set you back $3299 USD and the ASUS Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI for around $950 USD.

From this workstation setup running Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with an upgrade to the Linux 5.19 kernel, I ran dozens of benchmarks to show the performance advantages in going from a quad channel setup to six and eight channels with the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX.