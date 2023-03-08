Micron recently sent over their latest Crucial 2 x 16GB DDR5-5200 and DDR5-5600 memory kits for testing with these low cost options for running with the latest Intel Alder Lake / Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. Here's a look at how these affordable DDR5 memory options are performing and a look at the Linux workloads that can benefit from higher frequency memory.

First up were two Crucial CT16G56C45U5 UDIMMs, which are 16GB per DIMM and have 42-42-42-42 timings with a 1.1V voltage rating. Each 16GB DDR5-5200 DIMM currently retails for around $74 USD.

The other duo of DIMMs provided for review were two CT16G56C46U5 that are 16GB per DIMM at DDR5-5600 speeds but with timings of 46-46-45-45 at 1.1V. This DDR5-5600 @ CAS 46 DIMMs also retail for about $74 per DIMM.

All these DIMMs continue to be backed by the Crucial/Micron limited lifetime warranty.

To no surprise, these DIMMs worked fine under Linux and on both Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Zen 4 systems. For today's review testing the DIMMs were running on an AMD Ryzen 9 7900 system with Gigabyte B650M DS3H micro-ATX motherboard.

For helping put the performance of these Crucial DDR5-5200 and DDR5-5600 DIMMs into perspective, I also tested them against a pair of Crucial DDR5-4800 16GB CL40 memory modules (CT16G48C40U5). At the higher end was also a GSKILL Trident Z5 Neo RGB (GSKILL F5-6000J3038F16G) 2 x 16GB kit running at DDR5-6000 with CL-30-38-38-96 timings.

Ubuntu 22.10 with the Linux 6.2 kernel was running on the AMD Ryzen 9 7900 test system during this round of memory benchmarking.