Earlier this year Micron announced the Crucial Pro DDR5-6000 memory for AMD and Intel desktops and catering to gamers. With the newest AMD Ryzen 9000 series (Zen 5) and Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Arrow Lake) processors out there and enjoying even faster memory, today Micron announced the Crucial Pro DDR5-6400 memory kits for greater performance. In advance of today's launch I have been testing the Crucial Pro DDR5-6400 32GB Kit (16GBx2) UDIMM Kit (CP2K16G64C38U5B) and have some initial benchmarks to share from the new Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Arrow Lake desktop.

The new Crucial Pro DDR5 UDIMMs take speeds from 6000MT/s with their prior iteration now to 6400MT/s that is a sweeter spot for AMD Zen 5 and Intel Arrow Lake processors especially. These new DDR5-6400 memory kits support both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO and given the gamer/overclocker crowd focus is available in both white and black heatspreader versions.

The Crucial CP2K16G64C38U5B memory modules are rated for 6400MT/s with 38-40-40-84 timings or in the XMP/EXPO Profile 2 mode drops to 6000MT/s but with tighter 36-38-38-80 timings. These DIMMs are backed by Micron with a limited lifetime warranty.

Micron kindly sent over a review sample of their Crucial Pro DDR5-6400 CP2K16G64C38U5B DIMMs in the 2 x 16GB configuration with black heatspreaders while white is also an option. For now at least the Crucial Pro DDR5-6400 memory is only being offered in 16GB densities. This kit is currently priced at just $119 USD and available from Crucial.com.

Given the recent launch of the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Arrow Lake processors and having just wrapped up the Arrow Lake DDR5 memory performance testing, I used that platform for conducting the benchmarks on the Crucial Pro DDR5-6400 memory. The other DIMMs having been tested there include the 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 Crucial CP16G60C36U5W.M8D1, 2 x 16GB DDR5-6400 Micron CT16G64C52CU5.M8D1 CUDIMM, 2 x 32GB DDR5-6400 Corsair CMK64GX5M2B6400C32, 2 x 24GB DDR5-7000 Corsair CMK48GX5M2B7000C40, 2 x 16GB DDR5-8000 Corsair CMH32GX5M2X8000C36, and 2 x 24GB DDR5-8000 Corsair CMP48GX5M2X8000C38. All tests were done on Ubuntu 24.10 with the Linux 6.11 kernel. All memory was tested in its XMP 1 state or defaults in the case of the CUDIMM memory without XMP profiles.