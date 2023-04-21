Corsair recently launched their line-up of 2 x 24GB DDR5 memory kits. With recent DDR5 memory prices falling, for as little as $215 USD it's now possible to obtain 48GB of DDR5-7000 RAM. With this being my first time testing a non-binary DDR5 memory kit, here is an initial look at the Corsair CMK48GX5M2B7000C40 compatibility and performance under Linux.

The Corsair CMK48GX5M2B7000C40 memory kit is 2 x 24GB DDR5-7000 memory rated for 40-52-52-114 timings at 1.40V. The kit retails for $215 USD and after some weeks after launch of tight supply, the memory kit has been available from multiple Internet retailers at that designated price point. At $319~339, Corsair also recently launched a 2 x 48GB (96GB) memory kit too but there the DDR5 memory speeds are limited to DDR5-5200 or DDR5-5600.

With the CMK48GX5M2B7000C40 kit I was unfortunately unsuccessful getting the kit running at DDR5-7000 on my primary AMD Zen 4 test box. With the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO motherboard with Ryzen 9 7950X, up through the newest 1101 BIOS I was unable to get the memory to operate in either of its DDR5-7000 memory profiles. This is even with the ASUS X670E HERO BIOS back in March having added support for "high density DDR5 modules" among its changes. So there is no AMD Zen 4 testing with this memory kit today.

Running the Corsair 2 x 24GB DDR5-7000 kit with the ASUS PRIME Z790-P WIFI motherboard with Core i9 13900K "Raptor Lake" was at least successful. When using the ASUS PRIME Z790-P WIFI motherboard with its latest 0812 BIOS, the Corsair CMK48GX5M2B7000C40 kit worked fine at DDR5-7000 with its XMP profile.

Besides being my first time trying a non-binary DDR5 memory kit, with not often testing DDR5 RAM modules for review on Phoronix, this was also the first time trying out any DDR5-7000 modules with normally relying on DDR5-6000 for the various ADL/RPL and Zen 4 test systems. So for your benchmarking pleasure today is a look at the Corsair DDR5-7000 2 x 24GB DDR5 CL40 memory compared to running it at DDR5-6000 CL36.

This brief round of Linux DDR5 RAM benchmarking was carried out on Ubuntu 23.04 with the Linux 6.2 kernel from the Core i9 13900K Raptor Lake system.