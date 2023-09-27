Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

As some complementary data points to yesterday's Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 AMD Linux laptop review, here is a look at how the out-of-the-box Microsoft Windows 11 Pro performance compares to that of the upcoming Ubuntu 23.10 on this AMD Ryzen 7 7840U "Phoenix" laptop.

Yesterday's ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 review outlined the Linux support and plenty of Linux benchmarks showing how this Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U mobile workstation compares to various other AMD and Intel laptops. But for those wondering how the Windows 11 vs. Ubuntu Linux performance is, this article is for you.

Prior to blowing out the Microsoft Windows 11 Pro installation that shipped with the ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 AMD, I ran some benchmarks of it for comparing the state of Ubuntu 23.10. The same laptop was (obviously) used for all testing with the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U processor and Radeon RX 780M (RDNA3) graphics, 64GB of LPDDR5X system memory, 2.8K OLED display, and 1TB Kioxia NVMe SSD. No system BIOS changes or other non-default changes were made over the course of the testing in just wanting to see how the performance compares of Ubuntu Linux and Microsoft Windows on this AMD Zen 4 laptop.

The "TLDR" version is that Ubuntu 23.10 continues competing very well with Microsoft Windows 11. Even when it comes to the integrated RDNA3 graphics, Ubuntu with its stock graphics driver support was competitive with Windows 11 and AMD's official Windows driver there... In CPU workloads Ubuntu 23.10 is very competitive with Windows 11 on this laptop, with few exceptions. When it comes to creator software like Blender, Linux continues to perform significantly better than Windows 11. Let's look more at the numbers.