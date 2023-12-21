Following my Linux benchmarks of the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor performance where it ended up being rather disappointing but then with finding great success with the integrated Arc Graphics on Meteor Lake, like I you may be left wondering how much of a role Linux is playing with these results compared to Windows... Well, this article will shed some light on that aspect with looking at the Microsoft Windows 11 vs. Ubuntu Linux performance on the Acer Swift Go 14 Meteor Lake laptop.

The Acer Swift Go 14 is the $999 USD Meteor Lake laptop I've been using for all of my benchmarking with the 22-thread Core Ultra 7 155H SoC. The device by default shipped with Microsoft Windows 11 Home. Prior to wiping the disk for all of my Linux testing, I applied all of the Windows software updates as of launch day on this Acer pre-loaded Windows 11 OS and proceeded to run some of the common and reliable cross-platform benchmarks.

For comparison are then the results of Ubuntu 23.10. With Ubuntu 23.10 the tests were done with also upgrading to Linux 6.7-rc5 and Mesa 24.0-devel for the newest drivers. As outlined in the other tests, you'll want to be on Linux 6.6~6.7 for the best driver support and also the stock Linux 6.5 based Ubuntu 23.10 not having working networking otherwise on the Acer Swift Go 14.

The same laptop was used for all testing and same BIOS/configuration, etc. The differences in the system table below like the CPU frequencies and other hardware strings just come down to differences in how each operating system reports the different values that are automatically collected during benchmarking.

So let's move on and see how the Windows 11 versus Ubuntu Linux performance is looking for this just-launcher Intel Meteor Lake laptop with Core Ultra 7 processor.