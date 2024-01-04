GCC vs. Clang Compiler Performance On Intel Meteor Lake

Last week I posted a number of fresh GCC vs. LLVM Clang compiler performance benchmarks using an AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX (Zen 4) system using the HP Z6 G5 A workstation running Ubuntu Linux. For those wondering about the performance of GCC vs. Clang generated binaries on something much more modest, here are some benchmarks when testing on a Meteor Lake laptop with the Core Ultra 7 155H.

This article is just to offer some complementary metrics for last week's high-end AMD Zen 4 workstation compiler benchmarks by putting GCC and Clang through its paces on the new Intel Core Ultra 7 "Meteor Lake" for seeing what sort of performance difference there is with the generated binaries by each of these leading open-source C/C++ compilers.

This Intel Core Ultra 7 155H testing continues to be with the Acer Swift Go 14 and running Ubuntu 23.10. Both GCC 13.2 and LLVM Clang 17 were used for testing as available on this current Ubuntu Linux release. The compiler flags and software under test remained the same with just switching out the compiler being used for building these open-source Linux CPU/system benchmarks.