HP Z6 G5 A Makes For An Incredibly Powerful AMD Workstation For Creators & Developers

HP Z6 G5 A inside

Since the release of the Threadripper 7000 series on 20 November I've carried out and published many benchmarks of these new HEDT/PRO CPUs including the flagship AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX featuring 96-cores / 192-threads. All of my Threadripper PRO 7995WX benchmarks have been carried out using an HP Z6 G5 A workstation and it's proven to be an outright beast for creators, software developers, and others needing immense multi-threaded capabilities at your finger tips. Here's more about my experience with this new high-end HP workstation.

HP Z6 G5 A

The Z6 G5 A workstation is HP's newest flagship AMD workstation that can be configured with up to the flagship a Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX. For those with less compute power needs, the HP Z6 G5 A is also configurable with the Threadripper PRO 7975WX, Threadripper 7955WX and Threadripper 7945WX processors. Pricing for the most basic model starts out at around $3240 USD for the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7945WX, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Windows 11.

HP Z6 G5 A CPU heatsink

The HP Z6 G5 A desktop chassis can accommodate cooling not only up to the Threadripper PRO 7995WX with air cooling but can also withstand handling up to three GPUs: HP rates the design as being able to handle up to three NVIDIA RTX A6000 Ada GPUs or a single AMD Radeon PRO W7900.

HP Z6 G5 A inside

HP also designed the motherboard to support up to 1TB of DDR5 ECC memory and up to 88TB of NVMe SSD storage.

HP Z6 G5 A front

For network connectivity the HP Z6 G5 A can be configured with up to two 10 GbE network ports and USB 3.2 SuperSpeed Type-C 20 Gbps ports. Though in the case of the HP Z6 G5 A review unit tested there was just the lone Gigabit Ethernet port, which was a bit surprising considering the high-end desktop status of this model.

HP Z6 G5 A with Ubuntu Linux

The HP Z6 G5 A motherboard features six PCI Express slots for having plenty of additional options.


