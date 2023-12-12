Since the release of the Threadripper 7000 series on 20 November I've carried out and published many benchmarks of these new HEDT/PRO CPUs including the flagship AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX featuring 96-cores / 192-threads. All of my Threadripper PRO 7995WX benchmarks have been carried out using an HP Z6 G5 A workstation and it's proven to be an outright beast for creators, software developers, and others needing immense multi-threaded capabilities at your finger tips. Here's more about my experience with this new high-end HP workstation.

The Z6 G5 A workstation is HP's newest flagship AMD workstation that can be configured with up to the flagship a Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX. For those with less compute power needs, the HP Z6 G5 A is also configurable with the Threadripper PRO 7975WX, Threadripper 7955WX and Threadripper 7945WX processors. Pricing for the most basic model starts out at around $3240 USD for the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7945WX, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Windows 11.

The HP Z6 G5 A desktop chassis can accommodate cooling not only up to the Threadripper PRO 7995WX with air cooling but can also withstand handling up to three GPUs: HP rates the design as being able to handle up to three NVIDIA RTX A6000 Ada GPUs or a single AMD Radeon PRO W7900.

HP also designed the motherboard to support up to 1TB of DDR5 ECC memory and up to 88TB of NVMe SSD storage.

For network connectivity the HP Z6 G5 A can be configured with up to two 10 GbE network ports and USB 3.2 SuperSpeed Type-C 20 Gbps ports. Though in the case of the HP Z6 G5 A review unit tested there was just the lone Gigabit Ethernet port, which was a bit surprising considering the high-end desktop status of this model.

The HP Z6 G5 A motherboard features six PCI Express slots for having plenty of additional options.