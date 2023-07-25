Intel Scores Another Nice Arc Graphics Boost On Linux For Summer 2023

Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 25 July 2023. Page 1 of 2. 7 Comments

Just days after covering a recent ~10% speed-up for the Intel Arc Graphics on Linux, another optimization has landed in Mesa 23.3-devel for further enhancing Intel's latest graphics wares with their open-source driver stack.

Intel Arc Graphics A770 card

The latest performance boost for Intel graphics on Linux is by supporting the I915_FORMAT_MOD_4_TILED_DG2_RC_CCS modifier. Indeed it's panning out nicely for furthering the Intel Arc Graphics Vulkan performance.

Intel Arc Graphics A770 on Linux

As my prior Intel graphics optimization comparison wrapped up just last week, over the weekend I carried out a fresh round of benchmarks on the Arc Graphics A770 with Linux 6.4 and these recent Mesa Git snapshots.

The selection of games tested is still a bit limited due to the Intel Linux graphics driver still not having sparse support in place, but at least that will hopefully be here in the coming months when the Intel Xe kernel driver is upstreamed. Another recent promising development for the Intel open-source graphics driver support is fake sparse support to at least help some games and that code will hopefully be merged soon.

Intel arc Graphics A770 For Linux Speed-Up

In any event here are the fresh Mesa benchmarks looking at the Arc Graphics A770 performance evolution just over the past month.


Related Articles
RADV+Zink vs. RadeonSI OpenGL Performance On Mesa 23.2-devel
AMDVLK vs. Mesa RADV Radeon Vulkan Driver Performance On Linux
Intel's Open-Source Linux Compute Stack Maturing Very Well For Arc Graphics
X.Org vs. Wayland Linux Gaming Performance For NVIDIA GeForce + AMD Radeon In Early 2023
AMD Radeon vs. Intel Arc Graphics With Linux 6.2 + Mesa 23.0
Intel Arc Graphics A770: Windows 11 vs. Linux Benchmarks