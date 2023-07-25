Intel Scores Another Nice Arc Graphics Boost On Linux For Summer 2023

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Just days after covering a recent ~10% speed-up for the Intel Arc Graphics on Linux, another optimization has landed in Mesa 23.3-devel for further enhancing Intel's latest graphics wares with their open-source driver stack.

The latest performance boost for Intel graphics on Linux is by supporting the I915_FORMAT_MOD_4_TILED_DG2_RC_CCS modifier. Indeed it's panning out nicely for furthering the Intel Arc Graphics Vulkan performance.

As my prior Intel graphics optimization comparison wrapped up just last week, over the weekend I carried out a fresh round of benchmarks on the Arc Graphics A770 with Linux 6.4 and these recent Mesa Git snapshots.

The selection of games tested is still a bit limited due to the Intel Linux graphics driver still not having sparse support in place, but at least that will hopefully be here in the coming months when the Intel Xe kernel driver is upstreamed. Another recent promising development for the Intel open-source graphics driver support is fake sparse support to at least help some games and that code will hopefully be merged soon.

In any event here are the fresh Mesa benchmarks looking at the Arc Graphics A770 performance evolution just over the past month.