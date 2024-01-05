Intel 5th Gen Xeon "Emerald Rapids" AVX-512 Performance

With Intel's 5th Gen Xeon Scalable "Emerald Rapids" processors that were released last month, in addition to the power efficiency improvements, faster DDR5 memory support, and other enhancements, one of the other notable enhancements talked up by Intel was improved AVX-512 support. Here are some benchmarks using the flagship Intel Xeon Platinum 8592+ looking at the performance and thermal/clock/power metrics when toggling AVX-512 support.

With Emerald Rapids featuring improvements around its AVX-512 support, such as allowing the processors to reach higher frequencies during AVX-512 workloads, I was curious to run some benchmarks to help quantify the benefits of AVX-512 with these new Intel Xeon Scalable server processors. I ran a set of benchmarks of various AVX-512 workloads at the default (enabled) state and then disabling AVX-512 support to see the impact on raw performance as well as CPU power consumption and power efficiency, peak CPU frequencies, and thermal.

The dual Intel Xeon Platinum 8592+ was running in the Intel Eagle Stream reference server while using Ubuntu 23.10 with the Linux 6.5 kernel. The only change made during testing to the system state was running with/without the AVX-512 support active.