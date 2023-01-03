Intel Announces 13th Gen Core Mobile CPUs, 35 & 65 Watt Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

Intel is using the CES 2023 to announce their 13th Gen Intel Core mobile H/P/U-series processors, additional 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" desktop CPUs for the 35 and 65 Watt tiers, and new Intel Processor (formerly Celeron) and Core i3 N-series processors.

Intel hasn't supplied any review sample hardware to Phoronix for testing of today's processors being announced, so unfortunately no word on Linux compatibility/performance. But at least the Linux support should be working for at least the fundamentals given the various Raptor Lake patches for the different series we have covered in articles over the past number of months. Plus as covered in our Core i5 13600K and Core i9 13900K reviews, at least the desktop CPU support is in great shape and performing strongly.

With the 13th Gen Intel Core HX platform they have now achieved up to 24-core laptop processor designs by making use of 8 P cores and 16 E cores, or 32 threads in total. The 13th Gen HX Platform supports up to DDR5-5600 and DDR4-3200 memory, PCIe Gen5 x16, up to two discrete Thunderbolt 4 controllers, and other improvements.

Intel believes the Core i9 13950HX to outperform the Ryzen 9 6900HX as well as the Apple M1/M2 processors as shown in a number of different benchmarks.

The top-end SKU is the Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24c/32t with a max turbo frequency of 5.6GHz while the base frequency is 2.2GHz on the P cores and 1.6GHz on the E cores. The Core i9 13980HX has a 55 Watt base power rating and 157 Watt max turbo power rating... A lot more than the Ryzen 9 6900HX and Apple M1/M2 SoCs...