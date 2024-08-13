Framework Laptop 13 With Intel Core Ultra Series, 2.8K 120Hz Display

Back in May the folks at Framework Computer announced Framework Laptop 13 support for the Intel Core Ultra Series 1 (Meteor Lake) alongside announcing a new 2.8K 120Hz display option, a new web camera upgrade, and new colors for their expansion cards. Today marks the review embargo expiration with the hardware now shipping. Here's my initial look at the Intel Core Ultra Series (Meteor Lake) within the confines of the modular and upgradeable Framework Laptop 13.

Framework Computer recently sent over their new Intel Core Ultra motherboard along with upgraded web camera and 2.8K display for the Framework Laptop 13. With up to now being the Framework Laptop 13 powered by the AMD Ryzen 7040 series, yes, this meant replacing the AMD Zen 4 motherboard with the Intel Meteor Lake option. Framework is selling the Intel Core Ultra motherboard alone as an upgrade or as an entire laptop again either in the DIY configuration where you can assemble your new laptop yourself or have it shipped already assembled.

This was my first time getting to upgrade a Framework Laptop motherboard and it was an uneventful experience. It was a smooth process and went quicker and easier than anticipated. Just as easy as replacing a desktop motherboard inside an ATX chassis... Or arguably even easier with having less cables to worry about but at the same time a more fragile/delicate upgrade given the thin, sensitive cabling. Switching the Framework Laptop 13 from being an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U laptop to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H laptop took just about 20 minutes.

The display and web camera upgrades were also easy and uneventful. The upgraded Framework Laptop display is a beauty at 2880 x 1920 and a 120Hz refresh rate with 500 nit brightness. I was quite excited about the new display and sure is an upgrade to the Framework Laptop 13 experience. Those wishing to upgrade their existing Framework Laptop 13 to the beautiful new display can find the new display kit for $269 USD from the Framework Marketplace while the new webcam will retail for $39 USD.

The new web camera features a 9.2MP image sensor.

Besides changing out the AMD Ryzen SoC for the Intel Meteor Lake SoC on the Framework 13 motherboard, Framework Computer has iterated on their thermal solution so that it's both quieter and cooler. The new motherboard now uses a single larger heatpipe and improved fan design in an effort to keep the motherboard and SoC cooler.

Another improvement with the Intel Core Ultra Series motherboard is turning to a Realtek ALC285 audio codec for enhancing the audio experience.

The review motherboard supplied by Framework came with the Core Ultra 7 155H SoC but there are also Framework motherboard versions equipped with the Ultra 5 125H and Ultra 7 165H too depending upon whether you need more or less compute power. The Core Ultra 7 155H has been extensively tested at Phoronix going back to the Meteor Lake launch day so the results aren't too surprising.