Framework Announces Intel Core Ultra Powered Laptop With 2.8k Display

29 May 2024
Framework is out today with some exciting announcements from lowering the price of the existing Framework 13 with AMD Ryzen 7040 series SoC to announcing a new Framework Laptop 13 powered by Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake) and having a new 2.8K display option for this modular/upgradeable laptop shipping this summer.

The newest iteration of the Framework Laptop 13 is powered by Intel Core Ultra and can also come in a 13.5-inch 2880 x 1920 120Hz display -- this option will also be available for the existing AMD Framework 13 model. There is also a new 9.2MP web camera, and the new wares will begin shipping in August.

Framework wrote in today's announcement:
"This is our fourth Framework Laptop 13 iteration with Intel processors, and we continue to optimize performance further each time. With Intel Core Ultra Series 1, Intel delivered major improvements in efficiency and battery life, especially on use cases like video playback. With a new graphics architecture, up to 6 Performance cores and 8 Efficient cores, and support for up to a massive 96 GB of DDR5 memory, the new generation drives productivity performance and a huge leap in gaming capability. In integrating this processor, we’ve redesigned our thermal system and tuned fan control algorithms to keep the system cooler while reducing noise."

For the Framework 13 AMD model in addition to having the new 2.8K display option is also now a high capacity 61Wh battery option. Existing Ryzen 7040 series configurations and their remaining inventory of 13th Gen Intel Core laptops will see pre-built systems starting out now at a lower $949 USD price or $799 USD for the DIY edition.

Framework 13 AMD


Framework also announced today their SD Expansion Card is now available to order as well as new colors for their USB-C Expansion Cards. Linux users can also now opt to have an English International Keyboard with the "super" key rather than the Windows OS logo.

More details on today's Framework Laptop updates via the Framework blog. Next month the Framework Laptops will also be coming to the Finland, Denmark, and Sweden markets.
