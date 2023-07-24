Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Last week in the AMD EPYC 9684X review were many benchmarks looking at how this flagship Genoa-X processor compares to various AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon processors. The EPYC 9684X delivers terrific generational uplift compared to Milan-X, offers significant advantages over the EPYC 9004 Genoa processors thanks to the 1.1GB of L3 cache per CPU that proves very beneficial in HPC and AI workloads, and the 96-core / AVX-512 / 3D V-Cache combination far surpassed the Intel performance in the vast majority of benchmarks. As some follow-up benchmarks, today is looking precisely at the performance difference caused by the 3D V-Cache presence by looking at the EPYC 9684X performance when the 3D V-Cache feature was enabled and then the tests repeated when disabled.

To complement all of the AMD Genoa-X and Bergamo benchmarks from last week, this article is just looking at the EPYC 9684X (1P / single processor) performance when 3D V-Cache was enabled as it is by default and then repeated when 3D V-Cache was disabled from the system BIOS.

No other changes were made during this testing besides toggling the 3D V-Cache configuration of the lone AMD EPYC 9684X. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with Linux 5.19 was running on this server during testing.

Making this testing even more interesting was also monitoring the CPU peak frequency, CPU temperature, and CPU power consumption during both runs of this AMD Genoa-X Linux benchmarking for seeing the difference there from the 3D V-Cache.