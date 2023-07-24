The Performance Impact Of Genoa-X's 3D V-Cache With The AMD EPYC 9684X

AMD 3D V-Cache option

Last week in the AMD EPYC 9684X review were many benchmarks looking at how this flagship Genoa-X processor compares to various AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon processors. The EPYC 9684X delivers terrific generational uplift compared to Milan-X, offers significant advantages over the EPYC 9004 Genoa processors thanks to the 1.1GB of L3 cache per CPU that proves very beneficial in HPC and AI workloads, and the 96-core / AVX-512 / 3D V-Cache combination far surpassed the Intel performance in the vast majority of benchmarks. As some follow-up benchmarks, today is looking precisely at the performance difference caused by the 3D V-Cache presence by looking at the EPYC 9684X performance when the 3D V-Cache feature was enabled and then the tests repeated when disabled.

AMD 3D V-Cache BIOS option

To complement all of the AMD Genoa-X and Bergamo benchmarks from last week, this article is just looking at the EPYC 9684X (1P / single processor) performance when 3D V-Cache was enabled as it is by default and then repeated when 3D V-Cache was disabled from the system BIOS.

AMD EPYC 9684X

No other changes were made during this testing besides toggling the 3D V-Cache configuration of the lone AMD EPYC 9684X. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with Linux 5.19 was running on this server during testing.

AMD EPYC 9684X 3D V-Cache Benchmark

Making this testing even more interesting was also monitoring the CPU peak frequency, CPU temperature, and CPU power consumption during both runs of this AMD Genoa-X Linux benchmarking for seeing the difference there from the 3D V-Cache.


