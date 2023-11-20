The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7970X/7980X Linux benchmark review shows just how well the new Zen 4 powered HEDT Threadripper processors can perform with up to the 64 core flagship offering. The results were stunning while today the review embargo also expires on the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series for the professional-catered SKUs that offer up to 96 cores and support up to 8 channel DDR5 system memory. Here are the initial benchmarks of the 96-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX for showing the performance potential of this outright workstation performance monster if your budget allows.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX is AMD's flagship PRO offering this generation with 96 cores / 192 threads, a 2.5GHz base clock. 5.1GHz maximum boost clock, and 384MB L3 cache. The default TDP of the PRO 7995WX is 350 Watts just like the other Threadripper parts. In addition to the higher core count, the PRO series offer additional AMD PRO technologies and significant for performance is allowing up to 8 channel DDR5 memory over 4 channel memory with the non-PRO parts. The PRO 7000 WX Series also allows 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes or 148 PCIe lanes in total.

Testing of the Threadripper PRO 7995WX was made possible thanks to HP sending over a review unit of the HP Z6 G5 A workstation. The HP Z6 G5 A is a workhorse built around the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series processors. The HP Z6 G5 A can be configured with up to the flagship PRO 7995WX processor, up to three NVIDIA RTX or AMD Radeon PRO graphics cards, up to 1TB of DDR5 ECC memory, up to 88TB of storage, and other leading capabilities. The storage capacity comes by way of having support for up to 12 NVMe SSDs per workstation. There are also up to 6 PCIe slots with the HP Z6 G5 A. There will be a complete, separate review on the HP G5 Z6 A coming up soon on Phoronix while this article is just looking at the Threadripper PRO 7995WX performance within this workstation.

The HP G5 Z6 A as tested was equipped with the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX running at stock speeds, 8 x 16GB DDR5-5200 ECC Hynix memory, Samsung PM9A1 1TB NVMe SSD storage, and NVIDIA RTX A4000 graphics. As with all the Threadripper 7000 series testing today, all the CPUs were freshly tested/re-tested atop Ubuntu 23.10 with the Linux 6.5 kernel and GCC 13.2.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX was running well on Ubuntu 23.10 (and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS) and more broadly the HP G5 Z6 A workstation. No support troubles and it was quickly off to the races with this 96 cores / 192 thread workstation with 8 channels of DDR5 ECC RDIMM memory. Windows 11 vs. Linux benchmarks on this HP workstation are coming up in a follow-up article tomorrow on Phoronix.