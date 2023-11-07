Intel Arc Graphics vs. AMD Radeon vs. NVIDIA GeForce For 1080p Linux Graphics In Late 2023

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Following last month's launch of the Intel Arc Graphics A580 for a sub-$200 graphics card backed by an open-source Linux driver stack I ran some benchmarks looking at the Intel Arc Graphics compute performance against NVIDIA's proprietary driver stack. In today's article is a fresh look at the 1080p Linux gaming/graphics performance across Intel Arc Graphics, AMD Radeon, and NVIDIA GeForce GPUs while using the latest Linux drivers.

Today's article is offering a fresh look at the Linux gaming/graphics performance in the mid-range space with a focus on 1080p. For this fresh comparison was Ubuntu 23.10 with the Linux 6.6-rc5 kernel in use. The Intel and AMD Radeon graphics were running on Mesa 23.3-devel via the Oibaf PPA as of 14 October. On the NVIDIA side was the same system hardware/software but using the NVIDIA 545.23.06 Linux driver as the latest at the time.

The graphics cards tested for this 1080p-focused Linux gaming comparison included:

- Intel Arc Graphics A380

- Intel Arc Graphics A580

- Intel Arc Graphics A750

- Intel Arc Graphics A770

- AMD Radeon RX 6600

- AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

- AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

- AMD Radeon RX 6800

- AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

- AMD Radeon RX 7600

- AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

- AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

The comparison was limited with the graphics cards I had available (with for example still missing out on much of the RTX 40 series due to NVIDIA not sampling them to Phoronix for Linux testing) and obviously foregoing the very top-end NVIDIA/AMD cards that aren't really focused on 1080p Linux gaming and just become CPU bound.