Wireshark 4.0 Network Protocol Analyzer Released
Wireshark 4.0 introduces a more powerful display filter syntax that has many new extensions, redesigned Conversion and Endpoint dialogs, the default main window layout has been improved, improvements to hex dump importing, faster MaxMind geolocation handling, and a variety of other improvements and fixes. Wireshark 4.0 also marks the point that the project has stopped producing 32-bit Windows binaries.
For downloads or to learn more about this wonderful protocol analyzer, visit Wireshark.org.