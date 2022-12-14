Latest System76 Intel-Powered Laptops Added To Coreboot
Merged on Saturday to upstream Coreboot was support for some of the latest Intel Alderlake (and signs of Raptor Lake) powered laptops from Linux vendor System76.
The latest System76 laptop support making their way to upstream Coreboot Git includes:
Lemur Pro 11 - The laptop with a choice of Core i5 1235U or Core i7 1255U processors, various storage options, up to 40GB of system memory, and more. The Lemur Pro 11 pricing starts out at $1,099 USD.
Oryx Pro 9 - The Oryx Pro line continues seeing Coreboot support. The Oryx Pro 9 at the moment has issues with discrete/hybrid graphics, the HDMI output not working until the dGPU is working and the same situation for the mini DisplayPort output. There is also an issue detecting devices in the TBT slot on boot.
Oryx Pro 10 - This variant of the Oryx Pro 10 is for using DDR5 memory rather than DDR4, a different Realtek audio chipset, and an OLED display option. The high-end Oryx Pro laptop is powered by a Core i7 12700H and with RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3080 Ti graphics, 15.6-inch 144Hz display, sadly starts out with a 8GB single-channel memory configuration but can be upgraded to 64GB dual channel DDR5, and pricing that starts at $2,049 USD.
At the moment these System76 laptops use Intel Alder Lake processors but based on this latest commit by System76 adding Raptor Lake CPU microcode, it looks like they could be having a refresh to Raptor Lake soon.
See this query for the latest System76-related commits to Coreboot.
1 Comment