Latest System76 Intel-Powered Laptops Added To Coreboot

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 5 March 2023 at 08:46 AM EST. 1 Comment
COREBOOT
Merged on Saturday to upstream Coreboot was support for some of the latest Intel Alderlake (and signs of Raptor Lake) powered laptops from Linux vendor System76.

The latest System76 laptop support making their way to upstream Coreboot Git includes:

Lemur Pro 11 - The laptop with a choice of Core i5 1235U or Core i7 1255U processors, various storage options, up to 40GB of system memory, and more. The Lemur Pro 11 pricing starts out at $1,099 USD.

Oryx Pro 9 - The Oryx Pro line continues seeing Coreboot support. The Oryx Pro 9 at the moment has issues with discrete/hybrid graphics, the HDMI output not working until the dGPU is working and the same situation for the mini DisplayPort output. There is also an issue detecting devices in the TBT slot on boot.

Oryx Pro 10 - This variant of the Oryx Pro 10 is for using DDR5 memory rather than DDR4, a different Realtek audio chipset, and an OLED display option. The high-end Oryx Pro laptop is powered by a Core i7 12700H and with RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3080 Ti graphics, 15.6-inch 144Hz display, sadly starts out with a 8GB single-channel memory configuration but can be upgraded to 64GB dual channel DDR5, and pricing that starts at $2,049 USD.

At the moment these System76 laptops use Intel Alder Lake processors but based on this latest commit by System76 adding Raptor Lake CPU microcode, it looks like they could be having a refresh to Raptor Lake soon.

System76 laptop with Coreboot


See this query for the latest System76-related commits to Coreboot.
1 Comment
Related News
Google & Intel Making Progress For More Firmware Flexibility Around FSP Blobs
Coreboot 4.19 Released With AMD Mayan Motherboard, MSI Alder Lake Board
MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi DDR5 Support Upstreamed To Coreboot
Libreboot 20221214 Brings More Arm Chromebooks & ThinkPads
Coreboot Joins The Open-Source Firmware Foundation
New Dasharo v1.1 Firmware For The MSI Z690 Board - DDR5 Variant Now Supported, ME Disable
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SSDFS Is The Newest Linux Filesystem & Catering To NVMe ZNS SSDs
Linux 6.3 Adds Thunderbolt/USB4 DisplayPort Bandwidth Allocation Mode
RISC-V With Linux 6.3 Lands Optimized String Functions Via Zbb Extension
Godot 4.0 Stable Released As Major Step Forward For Open-Source Game Engines
Cloudflare Outlines How They Rewrote An Nginx C Module In Rust
Linux 6.3 Supports Sensor Monitoring For Many ASUS B650/B660/X670 Motherboards
FFmpeg 6.0 Released With NVIDIA NVENC AV1, VA-API Improvements
KDE Plasma Development Branch Switches To Qt6-Only