SQLite Lands JSONB For Much Faster JSON Functions

6 December 2023
SQLite as the leading open-source embedded database solution has landed JSONB, a rewrite of the SQLite JSON functions that can be up to "several times faster" than the existing JSON functions.

Over the past few years we've seen a lot of work by SQLite developers on improving integration of JSON data with this SQL database library. The latest work is the now-merged JSONB effort. The JSONB rewrite changes the internal-use binary representation of JSON into a contiguous byte array that can read or written as an SQL BLOB. JSONB helps to lower the overhead of parsing JSON text and of representing JSON for storage.

JSONB maintains all legacy functionality and all JSON functions can also accept JSONB binary contents. Those wishing to learn more about the SQLite JSONB functionality and its potential for faster performance can do so via the SQLite.org forums.
