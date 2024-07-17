Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Rust Safety Standard Proposed For The Linux Kernel
Benno Lossin has proposed a set of patches for introducing a Rust Safety Standard for the kernel. Lossin explains of the Rust Safety Standard effort:
"`unsafe` Rust code in the kernel is required to have safety documentation. This is to ensure the correctness of `unsafe` code and is thus very important. However, at this point in time there does not exist a standard way of writing safety documentation. This leads to confusion, as authors struggle to find the right way to convey their desired intentions. Readers similarly struggle with correctly interpreting the documentation; it's the wild west.
To alleviate this issue and to raise the quality of safety documentation, this patch series introduces a standard way of writing safety documentation.
Because creating a standard for every possible requirement is a tall task, this series starts off very small. I hope to start more discussion, in order to find the best form of safety documentation for the kernel."
This Rust Safety Standard is initially comprised of an overview, various code examples, safety requirements, justifications, and other items to be expanded upon moving forward.
Those interested in learning more about the Rust Safety Standard for the kernel can see these RFC patches with the tentative documentation in full.