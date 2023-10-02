Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Python 3.12 Released With Linux Perf Integration, Performance Improvements
Python 3.12 brings more flexible f-string parsing, support for the buffer protocol in Python code, a wide variety of performance improvements, integration support for the Linux perf profiler, new type annotation syntax for generic classes, and various other enhancements.
On the performance front, Python 3.12 is to bring a variety of "many large and small performance improvements" with around 5% better performance overall. I'll be posting some Python 3.12 comparison benchmarks to Phoronix later today.
Downloads and more information on Python 3.12 via Python.org.