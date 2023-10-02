Python 3.12 Released With Linux Perf Integration, Performance Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 2 October 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING
Python 3.12 is out today as the latest major feature release for this extremely popular programming language. Python 3.12 continues the trend of recent releases of enhancing the performance while continuing to introduce exciting new functionality.

Python 3.12 brings more flexible f-string parsing, support for the buffer protocol in Python code, a wide variety of performance improvements, integration support for the Linux perf profiler, new type annotation syntax for generic classes, and various other enhancements.

On the performance front, Python 3.12 is to bring a variety of "many large and small performance improvements" with around 5% better performance overall. I'll be posting some Python 3.12 comparison benchmarks to Phoronix later today.

Python logo


Downloads and more information on Python 3.12 via Python.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mold 2.2 Linker Released With More Optimizations, BLAKE3 Crypto Hashing
Java 21 / JDK 21 Reaches GA With Virtual Threads, Generational ZGC
LWJGL 3.3.3 Released With Updated Bindings, GraalVM Native Image Support
PoCL-Remote Allows OpenCL To Be Transparently Used Across Networked Systems
OpenBLAS 0.3.24 Released With Intel Sapphire Rapids Improvements, Apple M2 Detection
PHP 8.3 RC1 Released With json_validate, Anonymous Read-Only Classes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
PipeWire 1.0 Planned For Release Later This Year
Linux's Multi-Grain Timestamps Short-Lived: Removed From The Kernel After A Few Weeks
Linux 6.7 Adding New Feature To Btrfs For The Steam Deck
Firefox 118 Available With Performance Improvements, Automated Translations
Blumenkrantz Optimizes Mesa Vulkan Submission Merging - Some Test Cases Improve 1000%+
Reminder: The 2023 Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest/Autumn Special
Counter-Strike 2 Now Available With An Initial Linux Build
The Servo Browser Engine Has Been Making Great Progress In 2023