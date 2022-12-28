Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
OpenCV 4.7 Brings Numerous Improvements To This Open-Source Computer Vision Library
The two decade old OpenCV library for computer vision that was originally started by Intel continues to make great strides. OpenCV 4.7 brings new ONNX layers, much better performance for convolutions with the DNN code, OpenVINO 2022.1 support, QR code detection and decoding quality improvements, FFmpeg 5.x support, NVIDIA CUDA 12.0 support, SIMD acceleration for the self-built libjpeg-turbo library, H.264/H.265 support on Android, Huawei CANN back-end support for the DNN module, and faster convolution processing within the DNN module.
Downloads and for those wishing to learn more about the OpenCV 4.7 release can visit GitHub and OpenCV.org.