OpenCV 4.7 Brings Numerous Improvements To This Open-Source Computer Vision Library

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 28 December 2022 at 02:51 PM EST. 2 Comments
OpenCV 4.7 was released today as the newest version of this widely-used, open-source computer vision library.

The two decade old OpenCV library for computer vision that was originally started by Intel continues to make great strides. OpenCV 4.7 brings new ONNX layers, much better performance for convolutions with the DNN code, OpenVINO 2022.1 support, QR code detection and decoding quality improvements, FFmpeg 5.x support, NVIDIA CUDA 12.0 support, SIMD acceleration for the self-built libjpeg-turbo library, H.264/H.265 support on Android, Huawei CANN back-end support for the DNN module, and faster convolution processing within the DNN module.


Downloads and for those wishing to learn more about the OpenCV 4.7 release can visit GitHub and OpenCV.org.
