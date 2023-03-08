IOCB_NOWAIT For Linux Pipes Yields 10~23x Performance Improvement

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 8 March 2023 at 07:05 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE
In wanting to avoid waiting for pipes via the IOCB_NOWAIT option in order to further enhance IO_uring performance, Jens Axboe has implemented said functionality and in a simple test is seeing 10x to 23x performance improvements.

"One thing that's always been a bit slower than I'd like with io_uring is dealing with pipes. They don't support IOCB_NOWAIT, and hence we need to punt them to io-wq for handling. This series adds support for FMODE_NOWAIT to pipes," began one of Axboe's latest patch series. But it's more exciting with how that message ended:
Curious on how big of a difference this makes, I wrote a small benchmark that simply opens 128 pipes and then does 256 rounds of reading and writing to them. This was run 10 times, discarding the first run as it's always a bit slower. Before the patch:

Avg: 262.52 msec
Stdev: 2.12 msec
Min: 261.07 msec
Max 267.91 msec

and after the patch:

Avg: 24.14 msec
Stdev: 9.61 msec
Min: 17.84 msec
Max: 43.75 msec

or about a 10x improvement in performance (and efficiency).

I ran the patches through the ltp pipe and splice tests, no regressions observed.

While a 10x improvement is exciting enough, Axboe then followed up with hitting a 23x improvement!
The above test was for a pipe being empty when the read is issued, if the test is changed to have data when, then it looks even better:

Before:

Avg: 249.24 msec
Stdev: 0.20 msec
Min: 248.96 msec
Max: 249.53 msec

After:

Avg: 10.86 msec
Stdev: 0.91 msec
Min: 10.02 msec
Max: 12.67 msec

or about a 23x improvement.

Hopefully this FMODE_NOWAIT support for pipes will be ready for releasing with the Linux 6.4 kernel this summer.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 6.3 Now Suggests The BFQ I/O Scheduler When Building MMC/SD Support
F2FS Brings Minor Improvements With Linux 6.3
EXT4 Scores A Nice Direct I/O Performance Improvement With Linux 6.3
Linux 6.3 BFQ Gets Tuned For Multi-Actuator Drives
SSDFS Is The Newest Linux Filesystem & Catering To NVMe ZNS SSDs
Linux 6.3 Adds Support For Tmpfs IDMAPPED Mounts - Benefits systemd, Kubernetes & More
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Preparing "openSIL" For Open-Source Silicon Initialization With Coreboot
GNOME Shell & Mutter Complete Their Migration Away From GTK3
Linux 6.3 Adds Thunderbolt/USB4 DisplayPort Bandwidth Allocation Mode
Intel Continues With More Big-Time Optimizations To The Linux Kernel
Godot 4.0 Stable Released As Major Step Forward For Open-Source Game Engines
Linux 6.3 Drops Support For The Intel ICC Compiler
Steam On Linux Marketshare Percentage Dipped In February
Linux 6.3 Improvements Yield Better Chances Of Successfully Compiling The Kernel With ~32GB RAM