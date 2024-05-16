Linux Patch Posted For NVMe Flexible Data Placement (FDP)

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 16 May 2024 at 12:58 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
A patch has been posted by Samsung engineers for implementing Flexible Data Placement (FDP) support within the Linux kernel's NVMe driver code. NVMe FDP allows for the host system to have more control over the placement of logical blocks on the storage device.

NVMe Flexible Data Placement allows for the host to have more control over data placement with the logical blocks in order to reduce the write amplification factor (WAF). Efficiently leveraging NVMe FDP can mean greater performance and reduced writes to ultimately extend the longevity of the solid-state storage.

With the Linux NVMe driver patch, user-space can send the data lifetime information using write hints to the NVMe drive. These user-space write hints work in a similar manner to what is already supported on Linux with SCSI drives.

NVMe FDP slide overview


More background information on NVMe FDP can be found via this slide deck from last year at the FMS 2023 summit by Google, Samsung, and Meta engineers.

The NVMe FDP support patch for the Linux driver is currently under review via the linux-block mailing list.
2 Comments
Related News
Microsoft Engineer Ports EXT2 File-System Driver To Rust
Zone Write Plugging Comes To Linux 6.10 For Better Performance
IO_uring Bringing Better Send Zero-Copy Performance With Linux 6.10
Zstd Compression For EROFS Published: Better Than LZ4 But Higher CPU Costs
OpenZFS 2.2.4 Released With Linux 6.8 Support
FSVERITY/DM-Verity Can Yield Much Better Performance With Multi-Buffer Hashing
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA's Open GPU Linux Kernel Driver Will Soon Be The Default For Turing & Newer GPUs
Torvalds Voices Thoughts On Linux Mitigating Unexpected Arithmetic Overflows/Underflows
Linus Torvalds Is Doing More ARM64 Linux Testing Now That He Has A More Powerful System
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Good Strides On SMP CPU Support
Zed Code Editor Making Progress On Linux Support
SteamOS 3.6 Preview Released With Linux 6.5, Updated Arch Linux & Mesa 24.1
Intel Takes Open-Source Hyperscan Development To Proprietary Licensed Software
KDE Making Good Progress On HDR, Better Gamescope Integration