Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Linux Patch Posted For NVMe Flexible Data Placement (FDP)
NVMe Flexible Data Placement allows for the host to have more control over data placement with the logical blocks in order to reduce the write amplification factor (WAF). Efficiently leveraging NVMe FDP can mean greater performance and reduced writes to ultimately extend the longevity of the solid-state storage.
With the Linux NVMe driver patch, user-space can send the data lifetime information using write hints to the NVMe drive. These user-space write hints work in a similar manner to what is already supported on Linux with SCSI drives.
More background information on NVMe FDP can be found via this slide deck from last year at the FMS 2023 summit by Google, Samsung, and Meta engineers.
The NVMe FDP support patch for the Linux driver is currently under review via the linux-block mailing list.