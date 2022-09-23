Linux NTFS Driver Preparing "nocase" Case-Insensitive Mount Option
The NTFS3 kernel driver providing read/write Microsoft NTFS file-system support on Linux, thanks to the code being open-sourced by Paragon Software, continues to see new improvements.
Earlier this month a new patch series proposed adding the "hidedotfiles" option to NTFS3 for making file/folders beginning with a period to be set as a hidden file attribute. This makes it possible to preserve the hidden file/holder behavior used under Linux to also work under Windows with that hidden attribute being set.
Today another feature patch series was posted by Paragon Software's Konstantin Komarov for another new option. A "nocase" option is now being prepared for the NTFS3 driver. Using the "nocase" mount option can be used for case-insensitive file/folder support. Again, to further ease the differences when dealing with NTFS volumes between Windows and Linux systems.
That nocase support for the NTFS3 kernel driver is being worked on via this patch series for those interested.
