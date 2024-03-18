Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
F2FS Improves Zoned Block Device Support & Per-File Compression For Linux 6.9
The focus this round for the flash-optimized open-source file-system were on enhancing the zoned block device support as well as addressing some per-file compression bits. F2FS maintainer Jaegeuk Kim submitted the pull request and explained:
In this round, there are a number of updates on mainly two areas: Zoned block device support and Per-file compression. For example, we've found several issues to support Zoned block device especially having large sections regarding to GC and file pinning used for Android devices. In compression side, we've fixed many corner race conditions that had broken the design assumption.
Enhancement:
- Support file pinning for Zoned block device having large section
- Enhance the data recovery after sudden power cut on Zoned block device
- Add more error injection cases to easily detect the kernel panics
- add a proc entry show the entire disk layout
- Improve various error paths paniced by BUG_ON in block allocation and GC
- support SEEK_DATA and SEEK_HOLE for compression files
Bug fix:
- fix to avoid use-after-free issue in f2fs_filemap_fault
- fix some race conditions to break the atomic write design assumption
- fix to truncate meta inode pages forcely
- resolve various per-file compression issues wrt the space management and compression policies
- fix some swap-related bugs
In addition, we removed deprecated codes such as io_bits and heap_allocation, and also fixed minor error handling routines with neat debugging messages.
See the pull request for the full list of patches now merged into Linux 6.9. A fresh Linux file-system benchmark showdown is happening soon on Phoronix.