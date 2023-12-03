Linux 6.8 To Add Atomic Mode-Setting Mouse Hotspots, Atomic Async Page Flip

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 December 2023 at 01:00 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
The drm-misc-next changes sent out this week to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 6.8 kernel cycle include a few interesting additions worth mentioning for Linux desktop users.

First up, DRM_CAP_ATOMIC_ASYNC_PAGE_FLIP is introduced with this week's DRM changes for Linux 6.8. This is the long-in-development code for atomic async page flips support that's been of interest by Valve's Gamescope compositor.

Another notable change is the atomic mode-setting path adding support for "mouse hotspots" with DRM_CLIENT_CAP_CURSOR_PLANE_HOTSPOT. The DRM mouse hotspot properties support is intended to help improve the experience for virtualized graphics drivers on Linux. The hotspot is intended to be an offset within the cursor image where mouse events are expected to go when a plane is used as a cursor image for the mouse pointer. The focus is on improving support for cursor planes within virtualized graphics drivers by having a user-space API to let clients advertise that they are aware of restrictions on the cursor plane and lets them use atomic kernel mode-setting with virtualized drivers.

KVM QEMU use


The drm-misc-next changes for the week also add GPUVM support to the Nouveau DRM driver as well as making some scheduling improvements. Plus there are bug fixes to the various smaller DRM drivers and other minor enhancements. See this pull for the full set of drm-misc-next changes sent in this week for queuing ahead of the Linux 6.8 cycle.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.7-rc4 Released As The Holidays Approach
Linux 6.7-rc3 Released Following A Light Holiday Week
Linux Kernel Developers Debate Priority-Based Shutdown Support
Atomic Async Page Flips Expected To Land For Linux 6.8
Real-Time "RT" Patches Updated Against Current Linux 6.7 Development
Imagination PowerVR Open-Source GPU Driver To Be Introduced In Linux 6.8
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Roundcube Open-Source Webmail Software Merges With Nextcloud
Firefox 121 Is Looking Good For Having Wayland Enabled By Default
PCSX2 Emulator Disables Wayland Support By Default
Debian's MIPS64EL CPU Port Is At Risk Due To Declining Hardware Access
LACT Is The Newest AMD Radeon GUI Control Panel For Linux
KDE Is Down To Just One Wayland Showstopper Bug Remaining
TUXEDO Computers Launches First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Dropping The X.Org Server Except For XWayland