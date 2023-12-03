Linux 6.8 To Add Atomic Mode-Setting Mouse Hotspots, Atomic Async Page Flip
The drm-misc-next changes sent out this week to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 6.8 kernel cycle include a few interesting additions worth mentioning for Linux desktop users.
First up, DRM_CAP_ATOMIC_ASYNC_PAGE_FLIP is introduced with this week's DRM changes for Linux 6.8. This is the long-in-development code for atomic async page flips support that's been of interest by Valve's Gamescope compositor.
Another notable change is the atomic mode-setting path adding support for "mouse hotspots" with DRM_CLIENT_CAP_CURSOR_PLANE_HOTSPOT. The DRM mouse hotspot properties support is intended to help improve the experience for virtualized graphics drivers on Linux. The hotspot is intended to be an offset within the cursor image where mouse events are expected to go when a plane is used as a cursor image for the mouse pointer. The focus is on improving support for cursor planes within virtualized graphics drivers by having a user-space API to let clients advertise that they are aware of restrictions on the cursor plane and lets them use atomic kernel mode-setting with virtualized drivers.
The drm-misc-next changes for the week also add GPUVM support to the Nouveau DRM driver as well as making some scheduling improvements. Plus there are bug fixes to the various smaller DRM drivers and other minor enhancements. See this pull for the full set of drm-misc-next changes sent in this week for queuing ahead of the Linux 6.8 cycle.
