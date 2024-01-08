Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.8 Landing A Tantalizing Optimization For Common $PATH-Based Searches
The execve updates for Linux 6.8 bring a new fail-fast check to speed-up execve-based PATH searches.
Linux developer Josh Triplett authored the optimization and commented on the patch:
"Currently, execve allocates an mm and parses argv and envp before checking if the path exists. However, the common case of a $PATH search may have several failed calls to exec before a single success. Do a filename lookup for the purposes of returning ENOENT before doing more expensive operations.
...
To measure performance, I ran 2000 fork and execvpe calls with a seven-element PATH in which the file was found in the seventh directory (representative of the common case as /usr/bin is the seventh directory on my $PATH), as well as 2000 fork and execve calls with an absolute path to an existing binary. I recorded the minimum time for each, to eliminate noise from context switches and similar.
Without fast-path:
fork/execvpe: 49876ns
fork/execve: 32773ns
With fast-path:
fork/execvpe: 36890ns
fork/execve: 32069ns
The cost of the additional lookup seems to be in the noise for a successful exec, but it provides a 26% improvement for the path search
case by speeding up the six failed execs."
Quite a nice win at 26% faster for execve-based PATH searches, especially for this being a common operation. It was brought up on that patch that shell scripts tend to use stat() for checking the files in the PATH while the GNU C Library (glibc) and the likes of Musl libc, Python, Perl, and others tend to use the execve-based approach and thus benefit from this kernel optimization.
Nothing beats a small patch for a nice performance win.