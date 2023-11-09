Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.7 MM Brings Performance Optimizations, Better Handling For Unaccepted Memory
There are many MM changes this cycle with some of the most notable feature changes being:
- Back in Linux 6.5 support was added for UEFI unaccepted memory support. With Linux 6.7 now there are more kernel improvements to ensure the kernel doesn't accidentally end up using any of the "unaccepted" memory prior to being accepted.
- A fix in the buffer_head code that was causing long stalls under some heavy memory and I/O workloads.
- A significant speed-up for the boot time in cases where "significant amounts of gigantic pages" are being utilized.
- Up to 30% improved performance for accounting kernel memory allocations as measured by a micro-benchmark.
- Improved calculation of memory distances so DAX/KMEM drivers can use High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) in addition to Optane Data Center Persistent Memory Modules (Intel DCPMM).
- Cleanups and an optimization to Linux's core page cache code.
- Accounting support for HugeTLB memory.
- Continued adoption/conversion of folios throughout the kernel.
- Preparations for the new lockless slab shrinking code.
The lengthy list of MM changes in full for Linux 6.7 via this pull.
Andrew Morton also sent in thge non-MM updates for which it's mostly a random collection of minor work.