Linux 6.3-rc5 Bringing Fix For Touchpad/Keyboard Issues With Some Clevo/TUXEDO Laptops
Sent to Linus Torvalds on Saturday and already merged ahead of today's Linux 6.3-rc5 release were a set of input driver fixes. Most notable with that round of fixes were addressing some touchpad and keyboard issues with some TUXEDO Computers laptops when resuming from suspend.
With this round of input fixes is a patch from TUXEDO's Werner Sembach. He explained in the patch:
"A lot of modern Clevo barebones have touchpad and/or keyboard issues after suspend fixable with nomux + reset + noloop + nopnp. Luckily, none of them have an external PS/2 port so this can safely be set for all of them.
I'm not entirely sure if every device listed really needs all four quirks, but after testing and production use. No negative effects could be observed when setting all four.
Setting SERIO_QUIRK_NOMUX or SERIO_QUIRK_RESET_ALWAYS on the Clevo N150CU and the Clevo NHxxRZQ makes the keyboard very laggy for ~5 seconds after boot and sometimes also after resume. However both are required for the keyboard to not fail completely sometimes after boot or resume."
The input fixes were merged and those Clevo/TUXEDO quirks will be found in today's 6.3-rc5 release. The TUXEDO patch is also marked for back-porting to the Linux kernel stable series.
This pull also has a quirk added to the same i8042 input driver for the Fujitsu Lifebook A574/H to properly probe the touchpad to address issues when waking up from sleep.
