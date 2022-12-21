USB & Thunderbolt Updates Land In Linux 6.2

21 December 2022
The USB and Thunderbolt driver updates were merged a few days ago for the Linux 6.2 kernel with its merge window open until Christmas.

Due to the USB merge dropping the outdated "sisusbvga" driver that is a USB 2.0 dongle to VGA adapter for the SiS315 chipset, the USB/Thunderbolt merge ends up leading to a net loss in lines of code. The sisusbvga driver is being removed from the mainline Linux kernel as there are no known users left using this USB2 VGA adapter and no one left maintaining the driver code.

The USB Type-C support code within the Linux kernel continues seeing a fair amount of churn. The DWC3 driver meanwhile updates the PCIe device ID for the USB3 controller on the CPU subsystem for Raptor Lake, there is an Alder lake N XHCI quirk added, disabling of LPM for Rockchip SoCs, Quectel EM05-G modem support added to the USB serial driver, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550) support with the DWC3 driver, and various other small changes throughout the USB/Thunderbolt subsystem.

One new feature to the USB area with Linux 6.2 that may interest some is USB4 wake-on-connect and wake-on-disconnect support. This USB4 wake-on-connect/disconnect can be enabled on a per-port basis via sysfs with the "wakeup" attribute.


The full list of USB/Thunderbolt changes for Linux 6.2 can be found via this pull request from maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman that has already been merged to mainline.
