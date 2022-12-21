Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
USB & Thunderbolt Updates Land In Linux 6.2
Due to the USB merge dropping the outdated "sisusbvga" driver that is a USB 2.0 dongle to VGA adapter for the SiS315 chipset, the USB/Thunderbolt merge ends up leading to a net loss in lines of code. The sisusbvga driver is being removed from the mainline Linux kernel as there are no known users left using this USB2 VGA adapter and no one left maintaining the driver code.
The USB Type-C support code within the Linux kernel continues seeing a fair amount of churn. The DWC3 driver meanwhile updates the PCIe device ID for the USB3 controller on the CPU subsystem for Raptor Lake, there is an Alder lake N XHCI quirk added, disabling of LPM for Rockchip SoCs, Quectel EM05-G modem support added to the USB serial driver, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550) support with the DWC3 driver, and various other small changes throughout the USB/Thunderbolt subsystem.
One new feature to the USB area with Linux 6.2 that may interest some is USB4 wake-on-connect and wake-on-disconnect support. This USB4 wake-on-connect/disconnect can be enabled on a per-port basis via sysfs with the "wakeup" attribute.
The full list of USB/Thunderbolt changes for Linux 6.2 can be found via this pull request from maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman that has already been merged to mainline.