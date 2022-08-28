Linux 6.1 HID Changes Accumulating: More Tablets, Intel Meteor Lake ISH Support
A number of noteworthy changes have begun queuing for the Human Interface Devices (HID) subsystem ahead of the Linux 6.1 merge window opening up in just over one month.
Some of the HID work that has landed so far in the HID subsystem's "for-next" branch ahead of Linux 6.1 includes:
- Intel Meteor Lake support within the Intel Sensor Hub (ISH) driver with just needing the new PCI ID added for that Raptor Lake successor.
- Fixing an issue with the Apple Touchbar on T2 Macs under Linux. The Fn key on Apple T2 Macs allows switching between showing the function keys and media control keys. However, if also using an external keyboard, hitting the Fn key for switching the Apple Touchbar modes would not work. This is a quirk to be fixed up now with a HID change.
- A quirk entry so the AMD Sensor Fusion Hub driver so it won't load on AMD Ryzen powered Chromebooks. It turns out no AMD Chromebooks use the Sensor Fusion Hub (SFH) but all rely on Google's ChromeOS Embedded Controller (EC) Sensor Hub instead.
- Support for the Parblo A610 PRO drawing tablet on Linux via the uclogic driver. The Parblo A610 PRO is a ~$50 basic drawing tablet.
- Support for the XP-PEN Deco Pro S drawing tablet. This follows other XP-PEN tablets recently being supported by the Linux kernel.
See HID's for-next branch for other HID driver updates currently being collected ahead of this next kernel cycle.
