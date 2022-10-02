Improved Control Flow Integrity (KCFI) Implementation Submitted For Linux 6.1

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 2 October 2022 at 09:27 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Along with the Rust infrastructure for Linux 6.1 pull request, another early pull submitted by kernel maintainer Kees Cook for Linux 6.1 is the introduction of a new Control Flow Integrity "CFI" implementation for the Linux kernel to replace the former, less-than-ideal code.

The Linux kernel has supported Clang's CFI implementation that has been dependent upon Clang LTO (Link Time Optimization) support being enabled among other caveats in the support. This Clang CFI implementation is now being replaced by Clang's newer "KCFI" implementation that is designed for kernel-use in mind and addresses prior headaches around the existing Clang CFI implementation. GCC support for KCFI is also expected in the future.

Of this new Clang KCFI support for Linux 6.1, Kees Cook summed it up as:
This replaces the prior support for Clang's standard Control Flow Integrity (CFI) instrumentation, which has required a lot of special conditions (e.g. LTO) and work-arounds. The current implementation ("Kernel CFI") is specific to C, directly designed for the Linux kernel, and takes advantage of architectural features like x86's IBT. This series retains arm64 support and adds x86 support. Additional "generic" architectural support is expected soon.

More details via the KCFI pull request submitted in preparation for the imminent Linux 6.1 merge window.

Clang's KCFI (-fsanitize=kcf) is a forward-edge control-flow integrity scheme for indirect calls. KCFI is engineered for low-level code and this sanitizer has been mainlined in LLVM since earlier in the year. This KCFI support has been led by Google over the past number of months.
2 Comments
Related News
PinePhone Keyboard Driver Prepped Ahead Of Linux 6.1
The Most Interesting New Features Of Linux 6.0
Rust Infrastructure Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.1!
Rust v10 Patches Posted Ahead Of Expected Merging With Linux 6.1
MGLRU Patches Merged To "mm-stable" Ahead Of Linux 6.1 - New Benchmarks Look Good
Experimental Patch Gets The ARM64 Linux Kernel Compiling Under macOS
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A 20 Year Old Chipset Workaround Has Been Hurting Modern AMD Linux Systems
Rust-Written Apple DRM Linux Kernel Driver Renders First Cube
With AMD Zen 4, It's Surprisingly Not Worthwhile Disabling CPU Security Mitigations
Fedora Linux Disabling Mesa's H.264 / H.265 / VC1 VA-API Support Over Legal Concerns
Linux 6.0 Merges The AMD Performance Fix For The Old "Dummy Wait" Workaround
Apple M1 Linux GPU DRM Driver Now Running GNOME, Various Apps
Btrfs Async Buffered Writes Slated For Linux 6.1 - 2x Throughput Improvement
Rust Infrastructure Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.1!