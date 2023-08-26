Canonical Releases LXD 5.17 With OpenZFS 2.2 Delegation Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 26 August 2023
LXD 5.17 is now available as the system container and virtual machine manager, which since last month has been reigned into control by Canonical and maintainership being limited to Canonical engineers. With this new LXD release there is ZFS delegation support as found with the upcoming OpenZFS 2.2.

LXD 5.17 adds support for namespace delegation support as found in OpenZFS 2.2. The release announcement explains:
"This allows a container that has delegated ZFS access to control its dataset and anything underneath it.
The same works as expected with custom storage volumes which can therefore allow multiple containers to interact with the dataset.

This requires that the LXD host is running a kernel with the ZFS 2.2 kernel module. The LXD snap now has the ZFS 2.2 user-space tools bundled, but if not using the snap you will also need the matching user-space tools."

OpenZFS 2.2 is nearing release soon with this open-source ZFS file-system for Linux and BSD systems adding many new features.

LXD 5.17 also adds copy support for custom volume snapshots, support for recovery of empty storage pools, documentation improvements, and other enhancements.

More details on LXD 5.17 via the release announcement.

In case you missed it, separately, LXD has also been forked as Incus.
