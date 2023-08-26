Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Canonical Releases LXD 5.17 With OpenZFS 2.2 Delegation Support
LXD 5.17 adds support for namespace delegation support as found in OpenZFS 2.2. The release announcement explains:
"This allows a container that has delegated ZFS access to control its dataset and anything underneath it.
The same works as expected with custom storage volumes which can therefore allow multiple containers to interact with the dataset.
This requires that the LXD host is running a kernel with the ZFS 2.2 kernel module. The LXD snap now has the ZFS 2.2 user-space tools bundled, but if not using the snap you will also need the matching user-space tools."
OpenZFS 2.2 is nearing release soon with this open-source ZFS file-system for Linux and BSD systems adding many new features.
LXD 5.17 also adds copy support for custom volume snapshots, support for recovery of empty storage pools, documentation improvements, and other enhancements.
More details on LXD 5.17 via the release announcement.
In case you missed it, separately, LXD has also been forked as Incus.