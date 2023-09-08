KDE Lands More Power Management Tuning, Behaves Better On Btrfs File-Systems

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 9 September 2023
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his newest weekly development summary as the developers work toward releasing Plasma 6.0 in February.

Graham is out with his usual Saturday recap to highlight notable KDE changes that landed over the course of the past week. Some of the KDE highlights for this week include:

- The first page of KDE's Welcome Center utility can now be customized by distributions / software vendors.

- The KDE desktop portal now supports the cross-desktop accent color standard.

- More tuning for lowering power usage of the Plasma Wayland session and other power management tuning, such as with the DRM back-end to allow cursor updates to be done independently of the scene.

- When KDE Plasma is running within a virtual machine (VM), it now disables auto-suspend since that can sometimes cause the VM to hang.

- The hybrid sleep mode is now properly working under KDE with Plasma 5.27.8.

- The Baloo indexing service no longer re-indexes everything on Btrfs file-systems after a reboot.

- Many other bug fixes and tuning.

See Nate's blog for all of the other KDE happenings.
