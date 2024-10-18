KDE Developers Wrapping Up Fallout From Plasma 6.2, Spinning More Plasma 6.3 Features
KDE developers are wrapping up addressing initial fallout/regressions from the recent Plasma 6.2 desktop release as well as pushing ahead with more feature work for Plasma 6.3.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary to highlight all of the interesting KDE changes for the week. Some of the highlights for this week include:
- Plasma 6.3 will allow customizing the pressure curve for drawing tablet pens from within the System Settings area.
- The KDE Info Center in Plasma 6.3 adds a new page to display all the decoded data from monitor EDID information.
- Plasma 6.2.1 adds a "default" ability to reset the calibration of drawing tablets should it be messed up during prior calibration efforts.
- Plasma 6.2.1 fixes a regression that could cause graphical corruption on external screens attached to NVIDIA GPUs.
- Plasma 6.2.1.1 fixes a crash issue on multi-GPU systems.
- Plasma 6.2.2 will fix a regression that caused the cursor to misbehave in certain video games.
- Various other bug fixes.
More details on these changes via Nate's blog.
