IBM Baking Some Nice Optimizations To EXT4's Multi-Block Allocator
The EXT4 multi-block allocator improvements were originally sent out in "request for comments" form back in January while now have been cleaned up and sent out as a formal patch series.
When running FS-Mark with 64 threads, IBM testing is showing results going from around ~5,000 files/sec to ultimately up to around ~30,000 files/sec. Yes, a +500% improvement being reported for their setup and using a 64k block size.
Those interested in more information on this EXT4 multi-block allocator work via this patch series.