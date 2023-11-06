Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Hangover 8.19 Improves Box64 Integration For Running Windows Apps On AArch64 Wine
Hangover started out years ago focused on combining Wine with the QEMU emulator. Since then there's been work on also integrating the FEX, Box64, and Blink emulators as additional options. With the Hangover 8.19 release there is "massively improved" Box64 integration for those preferring Box64 to QEMU. The Box64 code in use has also been updated against the newer upstream state. The FEX emulator code has also been updated.
Box64 upstream itself has been improving nicely as well in its own right for running Linux x86_64 apps on ARM64 and RISC-V.
Hangover is also working to improve its packaging support and as part of that with Hangover 8.19 has deprecated libraries in the /opt directory.
Downloads and more details on the Hangover 8.19 release, which itself is based on Wine 8.19, can be found via GitHub.