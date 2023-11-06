Hangover 8.19 Improves Box64 Integration For Running Windows Apps On AArch64 Wine

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 6 November 2023 at 06:20 AM EST. 1 Comment
WINE
Released last week was the newest version of Hangover, the project from Wine developers for helping Wine run on non-x86 CPU architectures for ultimately helping to make it easier to run x86/x86_64 Windows games/applications more easily on Linux AArch64, POWER, and RISC-V environments. The main focus still so far though is about allowing these Windows apps/games on ARM Linux systems.

Hangover started out years ago focused on combining Wine with the QEMU emulator. Since then there's been work on also integrating the FEX, Box64, and Blink emulators as additional options. With the Hangover 8.19 release there is "massively improved" Box64 integration for those preferring Box64 to QEMU. The Box64 code in use has also been updated against the newer upstream state. The FEX emulator code has also been updated.

Box64 logo


Box64 upstream itself has been improving nicely as well in its own right for running Linux x86_64 apps on ARM64 and RISC-V.

Hangover is also working to improve its packaging support and as part of that with Hangover 8.19 has deprecated libraries in the /opt directory.

Downloads and more details on the Hangover 8.19 release, which itself is based on Wine 8.19, can be found via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Wine 8.19 Released With Updated Mono, More DirectMusic Code
The Ongoing Work For Native Wine Wayland Support
Wine-Staging 8.18 Brings Patch For An 8 Year Old Bug Report
Wine 8.18 Released WIth Continued Work On Wayland Window Management
Hangover 8.17 Released With Updated Box64 & FEX Integration
Wine-Staging 8.17 Released With Fix For Eight Year Old Bug Report
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Intel Itanium IA-64 Support Removed With The Linux 6.7 Kernel
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Improving UEFI Boot, DirectX Work & NT6+ API Prep
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
Bcachefs Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.7
NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux Driver Released With Much Better Wayland Support
Btrfs Picks Up New Features For Linux 6.7
Fedora Linux 39 To Be Released On Tuesday